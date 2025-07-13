Over the past two weeks, guided by IDF intelligence and the ISA, the IDF struck and eliminated a series of commanders in various units in Hamas' military wing and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. The units operated to rebuild the terrorist organizations' military capabilities, including the Weapons Production Headquarters and the Military Intelligence Unit.

Hamas' Weapons Production Headquarters operates to restore and expand its weapons arsenal, while the Military Intelligence Unit provides intelligence through various means in order to maintain the operational control of Hamas’ military wing in the Gaza Strip and to advance terrorist activities against Israel.

The eliminated terrorists:

Muhammad Abu Awwad - Senior terrorist in the Projects and Development Department in Hamas' Weapons Production Headquarters. Awwad was responsible for developing and advancing the terrorist organization’s precision missile project, and was Head of Production and Technical Control in the department.

Bilal Abu Shikha - Section Commander in Hamas' Weapons Production Headquarters.

Tayseer Shareem - Section Commander in Hamas' Weapons Production Headquarters.

Mundhir Salami - Production Site Commander in Hamas' Weapons Production Headquarters. Salami oversaw the production of various types of weapons and significantly contributed to Hamas' military buildup in the Gaza Strip.

Bilal Musallam - Section Commander in Hamas' Military Intelligence Unit.

Rabi‘ Mustafa Rabi‘ Sukhweil - Financial Operative in Hamas' Military Wing. He was involved in transferring millions of dollars in terror funds to the terrorist organization, and as such, financed its continued terrorist activities and its re-establishment.

Ahmad Abu Shamala - Squad Commander in Hamas' Military Intelligence Unit.

Mustafa Dababesh - Deputy Head of Department in Hamas' Weapons Production Headquarters.

Muhammad Al-Bayouk - a Senior Terrorist in the Islamic Jihad's Weapons Production Apparatus.

The IDF is acting to prevent the terrorist organizations' attempts to reestablish their military capabilities. As part of this effort, the IDF is pursuing the commanders responsible for carrying out concrete actions aimed at rebuilding these terrorist organizations and will continue to operate in order to eliminate them.