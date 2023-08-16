IDF and Israel Border Police forces targeted overnight Tuesday an explosive laboratory in the Balata Camp containing seven ready-to-use explosive devices.

Additionally, the forces targeted an explosive warehouse containing seven ready-to-use explosive devices.

During the activity, the forces detonated an explosive device that was placed on the entrance road to the camp and was ready for use. Moreover, suspects fired shots, as well as hurled explosive devices and rocks at the soldiers, who responded with live fire toward armed suspects in the area.

No IDF injuries were reported.

Earlier, terrorists opened fire from a passing vehicle at a military post in Shechem (Nablus).

IDF soldiers who were operating at the scene opened fire at the terrorists and hit them, before arresting one of them.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “During routine IDF activity, a number of assailants fired from a vehicle at a military post adjacent to the city of Nablus. IDF soldiers responded with live fire toward the assailants and hits were identified.”

“The soldiers apprehended one of the injured armed suspects and confiscated the M-16 rifle and vehicle that were used by the assailants. Improvised explosives, a grenade, military equipment, and over 10 shell casings were found inside the vehicle,” it added.

No IDF injuries were reported. IDF soldiers began pursuing the additional suspects.

On Monday night, during IDF counterterrorism activity in the Aqabat Jabar Camp in Jericho and the town of Ein Al Sultan, the forces apprehended two wanted suspects.