A visibly Jewish man with his young son was accosted by a motorcyclist in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon with the attacker swinging his helmet at the man’s head and shouting antisemitic abuse.

According to security camera footage released by Flatbush Shomrim, the man on the motorcycle got off his bike, which he parked on the sidewalk, and approached the driver’s side of the car that had pulled over to the curb.

At that point he began harassing the victim and his young son, screaming at them and swinging his helmet, hitting the man in the head. A physical altercation ensured during which the biker swung his helmet at the Jewish man a second time and is said to have uttered antisemitic slurs, according to Flatbush Scoop Status.

The incident occurred when the Jewish man was driving on Ocean Parkway and the motorcyclist – described as driving a black Harley Davidson and wearing a half helmet and sunglasses – began accusing the man of not driving fast enough, YWN reported.

The suspect followed the man until he had parked his car. Once he had exited with his son young, the suspect began the assault while screaming at him “you [expletive] Jew.”

After the attack, the assailant fled the scene on his motorcycle.

The incident was responded to by Flatbush Shomrim, the NYPD, and Flatbush Hatzolah. The victim was taken to hospital by Haztolah with head and facial injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime by the NYPD, according to YWN.