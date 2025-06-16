Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett published a video message today (Monday) to the Iranian people, emphasizing that Israel is not their enemy and that they share a mutual enemy in the regime of the Ayatollahs.

"As the former Prime Minister of Israel, I have a special message to the Iranian people: Your time is now," Bennett began. "Your time is now to rise up against your cruel dictators."

"You have a horrible regime and you're a good nation," he emphasized. "An old, disconnected, corrupt, and egotistical regime, a regime that is cruel and incompetent. This is the time to rise up."

He noted that Israel has "taken out the heads of the military, the heads of the IRGC." He wondered, "If not now, when? There won't be a better time."

"I want to tell you something," Bennett added, "Israel is not at war with the Iranian people. We're at war with the regime, with the nuclear program. We respect the Iranian people."

"We don't want to hit civilians. We respect you. Your time is now. If you act, Israel will stand with you. The world will stand with you. Good luck, and may God bless you," Bennett concluded.