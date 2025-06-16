Israeli families with special needs children are facing complete collapse after recent missile attacks destroyed their homes and shattered their carefully built routines. These aren't just statistics - these are families who were already fighting daily battles, and now they're fighting for survival.









Meir thought he had everything under control. As a devoted father of four young children with autism, he spent years creating a safe, structured environment where his children could thrive. Specialized routines. Therapeutic toys. A home designed around their unique needs.

Then the missiles hit.

"My kids don't stop shaking", Meir says, holding his youngest daughter who hasn't spoken since the attack. "They scream at every sound. They don't sleep. Everything we built for them is gone."

His children, already sensitive and vulnerable, have been overwhelmed with trauma. The carefully constructed world that gave them stability has vanished. They're now staying in temporary housing with nothing but a suitcase, while their father desperately tries to create calm in chaos.

But Meir isn't alone. This campaign was launched with the blessing of the Chief Rabbi of Netivot to bring immediate relief to families exactly like his. Families who were already struggling and now face complete collapse.

Emergency housing and rent support - giving families a safe place to rebuild

Food packages and daily supplies - ensuring children don't go hungry tonight

Therapeutic toys and sensory tools - helping special needs children cope with trauma

Stability support for overwhelmed parents - so they can focus on healing their families

100% of your gift goes straight to families in crisis.

Some families are in hotels with nothing but a suitcase. Others are staying with relatives, not knowing where they'll be tomorrow. Many don't even know how they'll feed their children tonight.

The Chief Rabbi of Netivot has given his blessing to this emergency campaign because he knows these families personally. He saw their struggles before the attacks, and he is witnessing their desperation now.

Give a child with autism the sensory tools they need to feel safe again. Give a parent the strength to keep going when everything feels impossible. Give a family the hope that tomorrow can be better than today.

These families are counting on our immediate response. Every day we wait, more children go without the specialized care they desperately need.