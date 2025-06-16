Avraham Cohen, 75, was killed overnight (Monday) in Bnei Brak as a result of an Iranian missile barrage. His body was located earlier by rescue teams.

The attack in which Cohen was murdered also claimed the lives of seven additional people in Petah Tikva and Haifa.

Two of the fatalities in Petah Tikva were inside a protected room (mamad) at the time of the strike. Two others—one in the same building and another in a nearby building—were killed by the blast wave.

In Haifa, three missing individuals were found lifeless inside a factory following extensive searches at the scene, where a major fire had broken out.

In Tel Aviv, two missile impacts were reported, one of which caused damage to the US Embassy compound. Since the outbreak of the war with Iran, 24 civilians have been killed.

During the night, approximately 40 surface-to-surface missiles were launched toward Israel.