Warning: Disturbing footage:

An incident in which a vehicle ran over a Jewish mother and her children in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn appears to have been a traffic accident and not a deliberate antisemitic hate crime as previously reported.

According to the NYPD, the incident, which was captured on video, took place on New Year's Eve on Tuesday. The Jewish family was crossing the street when a vehicle made a right turn and struck them.

The driver remained at the scene, expressed horror at the incident, and cooperated with police. An investigation found that the incident was an accident and not a deliberate crime.

Jewish Future Alliance Director Yaacov Behrman, who has been active in drawing attention to recent antisemitic hate crimes in New York City, refuted claims on X that this was a deliberate attack on Jews.

"The alleged "ramming" incident in Brooklyn on December 31, appears to have been a driving accident. After speaking with both NYC officials and the NYPD, I was informed that the driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with authorities. No criminal activity was involved." Behrman wrote.