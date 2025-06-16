נתניהו בביקור בבסיס תל נוף איתי בית-און/ לע״מ, סאונד: ניר שרף/ לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Tel Nof Airbase on Monday with Minister of Defense Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

During the visit, Netanyahu praised the Air Force's operations and stated: "On behalf of the people and the State of Israel, you are doing amazing things. The IAF controls the skies of Tehran. That changes the entire campaign."

Netanyahu emphasized the operation's goals, "We are on the way to achieve our two goals: eliminating the nuclear threat and eliminating the missile threat. When we control the skies of Tehran, we hit these targets, the enemy's targets, in contrast to the criminal Iranian regime, which targets our civilians and comes to kill our children and women. We tell the civilians in Tehran: 'Evacuate' - and we are taking action.

"We are on our way to victory, and this is thanks to our heroic pilots. Our amazing ground crews are also doing an amazing job. I salute you, all citizens of Israel salute you, and I wish to tell you: many in the world salute you and are amazed by you."

According to Netanyahu, "This is a basic part of the hope that we will achieve victory. Thank you, and with G-d's help, we will do and succeed, and continue until victory."

Defense Minister Katz stated: "When the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, and I needed to decide whether to attack Iran, and such decisions are not easy, we knew one thing, and that tipped the scale: that when the decision is made, we have whom to rely on - you. We now see what you lead together, and what's happening in the sky over Tehran, so we see that we were right. We have whom to rely on. The entire State of Israel, and the entire nation of Israel, trusts you and tells you: thanks and keep going."