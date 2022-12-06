A Jewish man was shot in the neck with a BB gun on Monday night in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. The incident followed a similar assault against an Orthodox man and his seven-year-old son in Staten Island on Sunday.

The young man received a wound to his neck but was not seriously injured, according to Flatbush Scoop.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD 70th Precinct and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, according to Yeshiva World News.

Flatbush Shomrim are also assisting by looking through security camera video to identify the shooter.

On Sunday afternoon, a Jewish man and his son were shot at with a BB gun while leaving a kosher supermarket in Staten Island.

The father and his 7-year old son were standing outside the Island Kosher grocery store when they were shot at by a passing Ford Mustang. The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Face, the New York Daily News reported.

It has not been revealed if there is any connection between the two incident. According to Yeshiva World News, in response to the attack the NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim have increased patrols in the area.