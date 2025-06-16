Make no mistake about it… this is not your “regular” war. Iran is the self-proclaimed leader of the Islamic world and for decades, they have financially supported terror regimes across the Middle East. They have just one goal in mind; To bring their ancestor Haman’s dream to fruition. Over 2,500 years ago the King of Persia (modern day Iran) approved his minister’s plan to “destroy, kill, and exterminate all of the Jews, from young to old, children and women” (Esther 3:13) and while - Baruch Hashem - that plan failed, today’s modern-day Haman is convinced he can be the one to complete the job.

This war is not about land. Unlike the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s when Egypt, Jordan and Syria wanted to control parts of Israel, this has nothing to do with that. Iran - located some 1,200 miles from Israel - has no desire to populate Tel Aviv. Their missiles into Bat Yam, Rechovot and Rishon LeTzion are not because they want to occupy the shopping malls or take over Weizman Institute (in Rechovot).

This war is about one thing; To prove that Allah, the Koran, Islam and the Moslem people are more powerful that Hashem, the Torah, Judaism and Am Yisrael. This is the ultimate spiritual battle being waged via physical means. Iran’s supreme ruler, Ali Hosseini Khamenei has been in his position since 1989, and every one of those 36 years has been filled with hatred towards Hashem and His chosen nation. He has spent hundreds of billions of dollars to wage the final war against a small and tiny people who have defeated men - and nations - far more powerful than he, but he has the arrogance to think that he will be the one to succeed.

We need to restate this point in our heads over and over again: This is a war against Hashem. Iran is using every weapon they can to show that their ideology can defeat the King of Kings. This is not an exaggeration nor is it a cute way to illustrate a point… it’s the 100% truth. Once you understand that point, this war - and everything connected to it - comes into a clearer focus.

Many people in Israel are genuinely frightened by the current situation, which is quite understandable. Pictures of destroyed buildings feed their fears and the media does what it can to scare them even more. I have told them that the situation is indeed serious, but we need to concentrate on what will come at the end of this war.

I firmly believe that if Israel annihilates this threat and completely defeats the 2025 version of Amalek, Moshiach will walk through the front door. I am not kidding. This is it, folks. This is the King of Yishmael rising up and taking his final shot at the Creator of the world. It’s a “fight-to-the-finish” and I have no doubt that Hashem and His eternal nation - Am Yisrael - will be declared champion. Along the way, we will receive several blows, and may even get knocked down, but we will rise each time, shrug off our pain and continue to fight for a Kiddush Hashem!

The decision is ours. Will we hit Iran hard to simply teach them a lesson, or will we eradicate the evil once-and-for-all? Will we finish the war we started or is this merely an opportunity to gain their attention? I pray that our leaders will understand what this war is really about and continue the aggressive offensive attack, even though we may lose some battles along the way.

As Rabbi Meir Kahane used to say; “May Hashem give our leaders the wisdom to understand what needs to be done and the courage to act upon it.”

Am Yisrael Chai!