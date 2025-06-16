The Home Front Command released updated figures Monday morning amid the ongoing Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

According to the statement, 24 civilians have been killed since the conflict began, and there is still grave concern for the life of a woman who is missing at the scene of the Bat Yam missile strike.

Data shows that approximately 350 missiles, each weighing around half a ton, have been launched at Israel so far, with salvos ranging from 30 to 60 missiles each. The Home Front Command noted that the scale of fire has been less than what Iran initially intended, in part due to successful Israeli Air Force preemptive strikes.

Most fatalities occurred because individuals were not in protected areas. The IDF emphasized that while reinforced safe rooms ("mamad") are built to withstand blast effects, they do not provide immunity from direct hits, as was seen in the deadly incident in Petah Tikva, where two people inside a mamad were killed.

Despite the force of the strikes, no entire building has collapsed, not even older structures hit directly in cities like Ramat Gan and Rehovot. Instead, the damage is described as "localized but significant."

The Home Front Command praised the public’s resilience, noting that despite early fears of a mass evacuation from the Gush Dan region, “the public chose to remain at home. Their home is their fortress.”

Authorities are also considering assisting the Transportation Ministry in bringing back Israeli citizens currently abroad via sea ports. The current policy is to gradually reopen areas based on threat levels while maintaining essential national operations.