The IDF issued a warning on Monday afternoon, calling on residents of District Three in northern Tehran.

The warning, which was written in Arabic and Farsi, stated: "In the coming hours, the IDF will operate in the area, in line with its actions in recent days across Tehran, to attack military facilities belonging to the Iranian regime."

The military added: "For your safety and security, we ask you to evacuate the area designated in Block 3 according to the map. Your presence in this area puts your lives in danger."

The upscale district hosts international missions, government offices, and the headquarters of the state media.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz wrote on social media: "The mouthpiece of Iranian propaganda and incitement is on its way to disappear. The evacuation of residents in the area has begun."

At the same time, the IDF struck military targets in western Iran.

Earlier in the day, dozens of IAF fighter jets struck a multitude of targets deep in Iran's interior as part of Operation Rising Lion.

Since the morning, the IAF identified several trucks containing weapons, including trucks transporting surface-to-air missile launchers, advancing from western Iran toward Tehran, while attempting to escape IDF strikes.

The IAF struck the trucks, neutralizing the weapons and launchers.