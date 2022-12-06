A large percentage - 44% - of bulletproof school vechiles in Judea and Samaria are not fit for use, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, a large number of buses are removed from service or in poor condition, due to the security situation and the many rock, firebomb, and shooting attacks on buses.

Part of the problem, the site noted, is the lack of funds to purchase new vehicles or repair the existing damaged vehicles, although following a previous Israel Hayom report, MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) succeeded in procuring 15 million NIS in emergency funding to fix such vehicles.

Sources involved in the issue informed Israel Hayom that the day is not far off when there will simply not be enough buses to transport children to school.