Troops of the IDF, ISA, and the Israel Police continue to operate to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Central Command region.

This week, the troops thwarted terrorist activities involving the production, smuggling, and possession of illegal weapons. During the counterterrorism activities, approximately 30 weapons were located and confiscated throughout the Central Command region.

In the areas of the Judea and Etzion regional brigades, two ‘Carlo’ type weapons, various weapon parts, and additional weapons were found.

During a battalion-level activity in Anabta, in the Ephraim Regional Brigade, the troops confiscated several weapons. In the village of Al-Ram, in the Binyamin Regional Brigade, a hunting rifle was located. In Odala, in the Samaria Regional Brigade, a handgun and additional combat equipment were found. In the Menashe Regional Brigade, seven weapons were confiscated.