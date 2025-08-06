דגן עם שר החוץ של דרום סודן דוברות

South Sudan’s Foreign Minister, Monday Simaya Kumba, made a special visit to Samaria and Binyamin this week as part of his diplomatic tour of Israel. The visit, initiated by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, included participation from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General Tzachi Dikshtein and Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel.

The tour began in the community of Peduel, where Minister Kumba received a strategic and security briefing from Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan at the Trump Lookout observation point, also known as the Israel's Lookout Park. Dagan spoke about the biblical and historical ties between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel, particularly Judea and Samaria.

The Foreign Minister later toured Ancient Shiloh, guided by Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council Head Israel Ganz. There, he viewed archaeological artifacts dating back over 3,000 years, highlighting the region's deep historical and religious significance to the Jewish people.

Dagan welcomed the minister, stating, “It is an honor to host you in Samaria, the land of the Bible. We share common values and face common threats. I hope this visit marks the beginning of deeper cooperation for justice and security.”

Ganz added, “With the South Sudanese Foreign Minister, we touched pottery left by our ancestors 3,000 years ago. Our return to Binyamin is not only historical justice, but a source of blessing to the world.”

Minister Kumba expressed appreciation for the visit, calling it a meaningful conclusion to his tour of Israel. “Visiting this place is very significant for us as a country, and for our relationship with Israel,” he said. “We pray for your success, stability, and peace. South Sudan is a close friend of Israel, and we will remain so.”

At the conclusion of the visit, he thanked his hosts and offered prayers for the residents of the region, emphasizing the importance of continued friendship between the two nations.

Israel and South Sudan have maintained strong ties since before South Sudan’s independence in 2011. Israel was among the first countries to recognize the new state and has supported its development.