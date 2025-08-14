Egypt has received Hamas's demands for a comprehensive agreement with Israel, ahead of presenting them to mediators, Al-Arabiya reported Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Hamas is demanding a written agreement with Israel that includes international guarantees to prevent a resumption of hostilities and halt any plans for the takeover of Gaza.

The report also stated that Hamas expressed readiness to withdraw its terrorists in exchange for Israel's withdrawal to agreed-upon positions, while emphasizing its commitment to preserving the lives of the hostages.

Sources said Egypt is working to finalize a comprehensive ceasefire deal in Gaza, with implementation expected by the end of August.

Earlier, the Saudi channel reported that Egypt will hold consultations with Fatah and Palestinian Authority leadership regarding the situation in Gaza and prospects for a unified Palestinian Arab position.

According to the sources, Cairo is coordinating with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan on the matter.