Following an expose by Israel Hayom, a budget will be transferred to bulletproof buses in Judea and Samaria, the site reported.

The 15 million shekels will be transferred following a demand by MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism). The additional funds were approved by the Knesset's Finance Committee.

In September, Israel Hayom reported that the Electra Afikim bus company, which operates buses throughout Judea and Samaria, told the Kiryat Arba-Hebron council that it would cancel all trips to the area, due to a significant lack of bulletproof vehicles after a number of vehicles were damaged by terror activities.

Responding to the passage of the budget, Strock told Israel Hayom, "The delay in the budgets for bulletproofing buses, at the height of a terror wave, is loud, clear, abandonment. This government abandons the residents of Judea and Samaria twice: By abandoning the land to terrorists, and by preventing the protection of civilians."

"It's unthinkable that we can't find a single source in the coalition for whom this issue is important enough, and that we need my involvement and that of the opposition in order to free up such a critical and basic budget."