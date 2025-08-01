Justice Minister Yariv Levin addressed the issue of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria on Thursday evening, emphasizing that the government is actively working to advance the initiative.

Speaking at the National Vision conference, organized by the Tkuma movement and the Yesha Council, Minister Levin stated that the necessary plans are already in place and ready for implementation.

"There is one thing that is indisputable: The Land of Israel was, is, and will always be the land of the Jewish people. No uprooting, no expulsion, and no agreement will change that. I said in the past that we will return. It’s unfortunate we had to endure so much for people to realize that the State of Israel cannot exist without settlement. There is no other way. It is our duty to act."

"We must seize opportunities," he continued. "Five years ago, we were in a meeting with President Trump, and he spoke about applying sovereignty. We were very close then to taking the first step, but unfortunately, the process was interrupted. Several years have passed, and now we have another opportunity. Everything is ready, and we must make a supreme effort to begin this process in practice. We may not achieve everything at once, but we are making a tremendous effort. We are doing everything possible to ensure the first step is taken."

Addressing judicial reform, Minister Levin said, "I am at the forefront of what may be the most significant internal struggle ever to change the judicial system and restore democracy. I am convinced that with determination, unity, and patience, we will prevail. But the truly historic moment will be when we vote in the Knesset or in a government meeting on the first step toward applying full sovereignty - demonstrating that those who thought they could expel or massacre us will learn that we are here to stay."

