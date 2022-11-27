Despite the fact that the outgoing government has yet to leave office, Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has already finalized the timetable for a forthcoming global lecture tour, according to a report in Israel Hayom.

One of the first stops in the tour is apparently Australia, with three separate speaking engagements already booked there.

The timetable was apparently fixed some time ago, after Bennett resigned from all the positions of authority he held in the government he headed, alongside Yair Lapid.

Several months ago, a similar report appeared in the Jerusalem Post, which earned a denial from Bennett that he had begun making arrangements for a foreign speaking tour while still serving as Alternate Prime Minister.

Bennett's office responded to this latest report, saying, "After over a decade of service in Israeli governments as Economy Minister, Education Minister, Defense Minister, and Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett is a private citizen, and during his coming year as a private citizen he will be conducting a lecture tour, visiting Jewish centers of population as well as other locations.

"In addition, he regularly volunteers his time to speak to educators at pre-military academies and to soldiers, and he will continue to do this with great enthusiasm and dedication."