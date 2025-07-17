Despite the political turmoil surrounding the Draft Law and the withdrawal of the haredi parties from the government, a Channel 12 News poll published Wednesday evening shows that Likud, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, remains the largest party with 27 seats.

Trailing Likud is Naftali Bennett’s party with 23 seats, followed by The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, with 12 seats. Yesh Atid and Yisrael Beytenu each receive 10 seats.

Shas and United Torah Judaism each garner 8 seats. Blue and White and Otzma Yehudit receive 6 seats apiece, while Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am each secure 5 seats. Falling below the electoral threshold are the Religious Zionist Party with 2.9% and Balad with 1.7%.

In a separate scenario where Gadi Eisenkot forms an independent party, Likud retains its lead with 27 seats. Bennett's party drops to 19 seats, while Eisenkot’s new party debuts with 11 seats - making it the fourth largest.

Most other parties remain stable, except Yesh Atid, which dips to 9 seats, and Blue and White, which fails to cross the electoral threshold, receiving just 2.6%.

However, in a scenario where Eisenkot joins forces with Bennett and takes the second spot on his list, a dramatic shift occurs: the unified party becomes the largest in the Knesset with 29 seats, edging out Likud, which stands at 28.

All other parties maintain their current projections, while Blue and White, the Religious Zionist Party, and Balad once again fall short of the electoral threshold.