On the occasion of the swearing-in of the new Knesset and the entry into the Knesset of six representatives of the Otzma Yehudit Party, party chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on his Facebook account, "The time has come."

One of the commenters threatened Ben Gvir's life and wrote "Itamar Ben-Gvir, you are going to be murdered soon. They will slaughter you like pigs."

Ben-Gvir's wife, Ayala, also received threats on her Twitter account. Ayala posted a joint photo of herself and Itamar from the Knesset building and wrote "Itamar, we wish you much success for the State of Israel." One of the respondents attached a picture of a knife and wrote in Arabic "This is for your mother."

Social media accounts of the Ben-Gvir family have received hundreds of threats against their lives and the lives of their children. Security forces declared that Ben-Gvir was threatened at the highest level.

In the past, the Shin Bet caught a Hamas squad that planned to assassinate him and carried out surveillance on the routes he takes and around his home. Following the high-level threats, Ben-Gvir is protected by a number of security guards and around his home.

"Threats on my life have never deterred me and will not deter me from doing what I believe in for the benefit of the people of Israel and the State of Israel. Those who threaten me should be caught and imprisoned for many years," said Ben-Gvir following the threats.

"The time has come for sovereignty, governance, and full security for all citizens of Israel," he added.