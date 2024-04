The Iranian Tasnim news agency on Friday responded to a post on X, formerly twitter, by Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

In his post, Ben Gvir had responded to Israel's retaliatory attacks on Iran, writing one word in Hebrew, which translates to, "weak."

Responding to this, Tasnim tweeted, "The Minister of Internal Security of the Zionist regime wrote to the reports about the Isfahan incident: Weak!"

The media outlet added, "The Israeli authorities are mocking themselves!"