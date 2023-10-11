National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) on Wednesday morning ordered Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai "to be prepared for the scenario of Guardian of the Walls 2."

Ben Gvir, who arrived at the Sderot police station following the battle which took place at the scene, said, "The police officers, Counterterror officers, and Border Police, were a ray of light in the darkness."

"They killed over 350 terrorists in face-to-face combat. This war proves how much we need to arm civilians."

Guardian of the Walls, in 2021, was characterized by riots in mixed Jewish-Arab towns, and bloody attacks on Jewish civilians walking in the streets.

He added, "Enough with the fake news. I am in favor of an emergency government which everyone will join."

On Tuesday night, Ben Gvir instructed that the Defense Ministry purchase over 10,000 firearms to quickly arm local security guards and increase the civilian protection during the war against Hamas.