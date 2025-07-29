In an interview at Arutz Sheva’s broadcast booth during the Katif Conference, marking 20 years since the Disengagement and expulsion from Gush Katif and northern Samaria, Minister and former Ambassador Gilad Erdan—one of the leading “rebels” against Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s plan—reflected on the lessons learned from the expulsion, the current war, and his political future.

Erdan, who was labeled at the time as a leader of the Likud rebels, admitted that in hindsight, the efforts by himself and fellow party members failed. The Likud was unable to stop the expulsion of Gush Katif residents, resulting in both security and ideological damage to the State of Israel.

Nevertheless, Erdan emphasized that on a personal level, he acted with moral and ethical integrity, doing everything he could to halt the process—voting against it and sending a clear message to Ariel Sharon that he would work to bring down the government unless the threat of expulsion was lifted.

Addressing the October 7 massacre, Erdan was asked when he made the connection between the terror attack and the Disengagement. He affirmed that the link is clear: the expulsion enabled Hamas to rise, grow stronger, and intensify its rocket fire daily. The original sin, he said, was the Disengagement itself, which fueled Hamas’ motivation to commit the atrocities of October 7.

He criticized the use of the term “Disengagement,” stating that those who speak of detachment from Gaza deceive themselves by using sanitized language that masks the empowerment of terror groups in the Strip. This linguistic obfuscation, he warned, ultimately facilitates the integration of those same terror entities into Israeli society.

Looking ahead, Erdan argued that no Muslim state or local clan can realistically replace the IDF in governing Gaza. Since such groups stand little chance of toppling Hamas, the political echelon must impose military rule—even if the army itself is reluctant. While this will carry costs, the Israeli public is already paying a heavy price amid an unclear war objective. He believes a military administration would clarify that the goal is the dismantling of Hamas, followed by negotiations with moderate Muslim countries or other entities willing to assume responsibility.

Until Hamas is defeated and removed, Erdan stressed, no Muslim actor will risk cooperation with Israel out of fear of being labeled traitors.

Regarding the possibility of renewing Jewish settlement in Gaza, Erdan said he would welcome such a development both as a personal closure and as a powerful message to the world. In his view, reclaiming territory is part of the deterrence required to demonstrate that those who massacre Jews will ultimately face catastrophe. However, he acknowledged that Israel currently faces more urgent challenges, namely securing deterrence, achieving victory, and restoring national security.

On his personal future, Erdan remarked that leadership is not achieved through declarations but through action. He intends to continue his mission as President of Magen David Adom International. After 17 years in the government and Knesset, and four years as Ambassador to the UN and Washington, he feels he has the necessary insight to help unify the nation and resolve internal divisions. Following the Netanyahu era, he plans to run for leadership of the Likud party. But for now, he said, “We all must roll up our sleeves and do everything possible to win this difficult war and bring about a different reality for Israel.”