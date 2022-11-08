MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads the Otzma Yehudit list, had intended to split his party from the Religious Zionism party immediately after a new government is formed.

However, Ben-Gvir has already asked to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as a separate party when it comes time for the Knesset's 120 chosen MKs to recommend a candidate for prime minister.

The two parties ran together in a technical bloc in Israel's elections.

According to the agreement between Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit, the two parties were to run together in a technical bloc and separate after the elections. Meanwhile, Ben-Gvir, for his part, has decided that he will meet with Herzog accompanied only by Otzma Yehudit's MKs.

Despite the split, Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism plan to coordinate their coalition negotiations and back each others' demands.