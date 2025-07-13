An uproar broke out Friday in Kfar Chabad after the town's rabbi, Rabbi Meir Ashkenazi, ordered the closure of local wedding halls until further notice.

The decision was made following "events bordering on immodesty" that, according to him, took place at the Beit Zlata hall.

In a sharp letter distributed to residents, Rabbi Ashkenazi wrote: "Following events bordering on immodesty on the part of the groom and bride that occurred this week at the hall, and after unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue, I hereby announce the closure of Beit Zlata hall for weddings until further notice."

Following Rabbi Ashkenazi's letter, the management of Beit Rivka announced the closure of two halls in Kfar Chabad B - Beit Zlata and the main hall. Only the event tent in Kfar Chabad will continue to operate as usual.

The decision has sparked varied reactions among residents. Some note that during the three weeks between the 17th of the Jewish month of Tammuz and Tisha B'av, weddings are not typically held, and expressed hope that a solution will be found in the meantime to allow the wedding halls to reopen after Tisha B'av.