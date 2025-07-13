During an IDF operation in the northern Gaza Strip, a Hamas terrorist was caught on camera emerging from the rubble of a destroyed building and hurling an explosive device at a Merkava tank from the 401st Brigade.

According to Kan, the explosive detonated outside the tank, causing no injuries as the crew had sealed the hatches. Earlier in the same area, another IDF tank came under attack by a rocket-propelled grenade.

The Israeli defense establishment is closely monitoring changes in Hamas's battlefield behavior. Recent patterns indicate a rise in direct and aggressive engagements by militants. This growing boldness is believed to stem from either desperation and a sense of being cornered, or from a strategic attempt to score psychological victories ahead of a potential ceasefire deal.

This latest incident reflects a concerning trend: terrorists appear increasingly willing to confront Israeli forces face-to-face. It marks a shift in Hamas's tactics and poses new challenges for IDF troops operating on the ground, demanding heightened alertness and tactical adjustments in the days ahead.