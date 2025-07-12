With the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue their operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

The troops are continuing to operate in the areas of Shejaiya and Zeitoun in Gaza City. Over the past 48 hours, they located and dismantled explosives and observation posts belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which were used for ambushes against IDF troops.

Additionally, the IAF eliminated dozens of terrorists who were operating in the area against the troops.

Over the past day, IDF troops operated in the area of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, eliminating numerous terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites, weapons, and underground infrastructure.

In addition, on Saturday night, the IDF confirmed, "A short while ago, dozens of IAF fighter jets struck over 35 Hamas terror targets in the area of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. Among the targets struck was underground Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the area."

תיעוד מהתקיפות דובר צה״ל

Moreover, over the past 48 hours, the IAF struck approximately 250 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, booby-trapped structures, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile launch posts, sniper posts, tunnels, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.