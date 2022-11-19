Israeli singer and Israel Prize winner Yehoram Gaon has expressed satisfaction with the results of Israel's recent elections.

"I am happy with the results of the elections, but I will be happier when I see what the new government is doing and how it is acting," Gaon told Yediot Aharonot. "Certainly, we need to give them the chance, because so many people decided so. That is democracy."

"In that same democracy, there is a prime minister who had six seats, and there is a prime minister with 32 seats. I want to tell you that nothing will change. I can sign on it. I can do that, because they are not stupid."

Regarding the claim that MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) scares a large portion of the country, Gaon said, "Real life is bigger than politics. There is no reason to worry about what will be. I want to believe that they have the wisdom not to upset the country, because that would be their greatest mistake."

He added, "[Prime Minister-designate Benjamin] Netanyahu is a very, very smart man. And he will not allow Ben-Gvir to shake up the country."