Hamas captivity survivor Eli Sharabi spoke Saturday night at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, urging US President Donald Trump to seize the opportunity to release all 50 remaining hostages.

"The window of opportunity to bring home all 50 hostages - living and dead - is open NOW and it won't be for long," Sharabi said.

"President Trump, being in those tunnels is hell. Thank you for bringing me - and so many others - back home. We need your help now to bring back my brother Yossi, and 49 other hostages. Your vision for a new Middle East is possible only when ALL hostages are back home."

Sharabi continued and spoke about his wife, who was murdered on October 7: "Lianne, may her memory be a blessing, my dear wife. A British citizen who fell in love with me. She fell in love with this land. Her only desire was to raise our daughters in peace, quietly. Noya and Yahel, may their memories be a blessing, my beloved daughters. Children whose smile, sensitivity, and willingness to help others were their way of life. A whole family that was murdered. Erased. A whole life cut short. A home that was shattered in an instant."

"I stand here not only for those who are no longer with us. I am also here for those still waiting," he said. "For those who can and should be saved! Yossi, may his memory be a blessing, my dear brother, who walked with me in the same path within the Be’eri community. A brother with a pure heart. His wife Nira, his daughters Yuval, Ophir, and Oren, his mother, his siblings — everyone is waiting for his return for a proper burial. Every day since the moment of his abduction, the pain, mourning, and loss only deepen."

Sharabi continued and addressed his friend, hostage Alon Ohel, who was with him in captivity: "Alon, my dear friend, beloved, handsome, an artist with a noble and delicate soul, is waiting there in the darkness of the tunnel. I promised you I wouldn’t rest until you are freed and returned to your family's embrace."

"Since October 7, our lives have ceased to be life," Sharabi added with pain. "Hundreds of families have lost their dearest loved ones. Others are still living in an awful and agonizing wait. To those who claim there are 'fifty hostages' still not returned, I would suggest rephrasing, to be accurate — fifty hostage families remain in Gaza. The families are asking themselves every moment: Will our loved ones survive this hell? Are they in life-threatening danger at this very moment? Are they hungry? Humiliated? Beaten? Could they disappear forever in the soil of Gaza? Do you understand the depth of this fracture?"

"To be a moral, responsible, and just state means not abandoning anyone," he said. "Not civilians. Not soldiers. No matter where they are held. No matter the price. Because the moment our hearts stop beating for them, we cease to be a state. This is not a political issue. It’s not a question of right or left. It’s a question of morality. A question of humanity. A question of heart!"

"I live with the grief," Sharabi shared. "I carry it with me everywhere — alongside life — not in its place!"

"And to you, the families of the hostages, families who have no moment of peace," Sharabi added, "You are the pillar of fire leading the camp. My brothers and sisters in pain and hope — I see you, I feel you, I stand beside you. Your strength, your faith, your tears — they are the testimony for us of what truly matters."