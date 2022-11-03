MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) and MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) will coordinate their coalition negotiations between themselves, before approaching negotiations with other parties, Reshet Bet reported Thursday morning.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir ran together in the elections, but Ben-Gvir recently announced that the agreement had been regarding a technical bloc, and that the two would split apart immediately after the new Knesset is sworn in.

According to the Reshet Bet report, the two intend to coordinate their demands between themselves and support each other's demands, in order to be able to hold negotiations with the Likud with double the amount of power.

As part of the coordination between themselves, the two also intend to clarify during negotiations that they will only enter the coalition together: If one of them does not enter the coalition, the other will also remain outside of it.

Among the demands to be presented is that of Ben-Gvir to be Public Security Minister.