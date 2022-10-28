The UN's nuclear watchdog will this week carry out an "independent verification" of Russian allegations concerning the production of so-called “dirty bombs” at two sites in Ukraine, it said on Thursday, according to AFP.

A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are spread in an explosion.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said, according to the report, "IAEA inspectors will conduct independent verification at these locations".

He said they would work "to detect any diversion of nuclear material under safeguards, any undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at the two locations and assure that there are no undeclared nuclear material and activities".

The agency said it had inspected "one of the two locations a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activities or materials were found there."

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu alleged that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, sparking fears that Russia could use such a device and blame Kyiv.