Bat Yam missile: Family who came to Israel for medical care killed by missile

The names of five family members from Odessa, Ukraine, who were killed in a missile strike in Bat Yam on the night between Saturday and Sunday, were released Wednesday.

The family, who were not Jewish, immigrated to Israel in December 2022 to allow 7-year-old Nastya Burik to receive medical treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Nastya was killed alongside her mother, Maria Peshkorova, 30, her grandmother, Lena Peshkorova, 60, and her two maternal nephews—9-year-old Konstantin Totvich, a 3rd-grade student, and 13-year-old Ilya Peshkorov, a 7th-grade student. Both children were attending school in Bat Yam.

Despite initial partial success with treatments, the disease returned and worsened. A recent bone marrow transplant failed to stop the spread of the illness.

Nastya’s father, Artem Burik, serves in the Ukrainian Army’s Storming Brigade and is currently on the front lines against Russia. Lena’s husband was also unable to reach Israel due to similar circumstances.

The grandmother arrived to help her daughter and granddaughter, bringing her two other grandchildren with her — all of whom were killed in the missile strike in Bat Yam.

The direct missile strike in Bat Yam also killed Michael (Miki) Nahum (61), Meir (Miro) Vaknin (53), Bella Ashkenazi (94), and Efrat Saranga (44).