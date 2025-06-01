Ukraine has launched its most significant drone assault to date, targeting Russian strategic bomber airbases deep within Russian territory. The operation, named "Operation Spiderweb," involved coordinated drone strikes on four key airbases: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Ivanovo Severny, and Olenya. These bases house critical Russian military aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3 bombers, and A-50 early warning planes. According to the SBU, the strikes resulted in the destruction of over 40 aircraft.

The drone strikes were launched from mobile platforms within Russian territory, indicating a high level of operational sophistication. The Kyiv Independent reports that the drones were concealed in wooden cabins placed on the beds of cargo trucks. The roofs of the cabins opened remotely to deploy the drone swarms.

Footage from the operation shows multiple bombers engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing from the airfields. Some aircraft were shielded by tires, a tactic employed by Russia to confuse incoming drones and missile guidance systems. Despite these precautions, the strikes were devastatingly effective

The targeted airbases play a crucial role in Russia's long-range missile operations against Ukraine. The Engels airbase in the Saratov region, for instance, is home to the Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers, which have been used in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. The Olenya base in the Arctic region houses Tu-22M3 bombers, which have also been involved in long-range missile attacks.

Additionally, Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of responsibility for two train accidents over the past day. First, a road bridge in Bryansk Oblast collapsed while a passenger train was crossing, leading to the derailment of the train. The incident resulted in seven deaths and 70 injuries, including children. The collapse was reportedly caused by an explosion, with four explosive devices placed on the bridge support and sleepers.

On the same night, a railroad bridge in Kursk Oblast collapsed onto a highway while a freight train was passing over it. The collapse resulted in three injuries, including the locomotive's driver. The Russian Investigative Committee has also opened a criminal case into the incidents.