Over 100 agricultural farms across Judea and Samaria are covering an area three times larger than all the towns and communities in the region combined - and you can become part of this historic movement for just 18 shekels per month.

Few realize that these agricultural farms now safeguard hundreds of thousands of dunams of national land. Every farm serves as more than just an agricultural enterprise - it's a center of education, a nucleus of settlement, and a living expression of sovereignty.

The farmers who nurture these lands rise with the sun to tend their herds and cultivate the soil. By night, they stand guard over their farms, their surroundings, and the Jewish nation as a whole.

How 100 Agricultural Farms Are Protecting Israel's Land

These farms have become meaningful centers of education where teens from across the country come to volunteer, work, and connect with the land. This experience fosters a deep sense of belonging, instills strong values, and raises a new generation of hands-on Zionists rooted in the soil.

To date, some 14,000 supporters have joined The Farm Fund, providing strong public backing for this farm initiative. The Union of Agricultural Farms launched this national crowdfunding initiative with a clear mission: strengthen existing farms, establish new ones, improve security systems, support educational programs, and maintain a continuous Jewish presence on the land.

The Union's leadership consists of the farmers themselves: Uri Cohen, Nati Shvalb, Eliav Libi, Lior Tal, Yisrael Rappaport, Chagai Nissim, and Neria Ben-Pazi. These dedicated leaders work directly from the field, understanding exactly what each farm needs to thrive and expand.

The project draws strong support from prominent public figures and rabbinic leaders, including Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, Rabbi Yoel Bin-Nun, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Eli Sadan, and elected officials from across the Zionist spectrum.

The Union's leaders explain, "We invite the public to become part of history in the making. These farms are transforming reality—agriculturally, educationally, and in terms of security. But they need your support."

Not everyone can take part in this effort on the ground, but everyone can help it grow by supporting The Farm Fund and securing the future of the Land of Israel. Your monthly contribution of just 18 shekels provides a symbolic yet powerful way to stand with today's Zionist pioneers and help pave the path for agriculture, Zionism, and sovereignty.

Join the movement that's already transforming hundreds of thousands of dunams across Judea and Samaria, where every contribution directly supports the farmers who are reshaping the future of Israeli settlement through agriculture, education, and unwavering dedication to the land.