US President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if Ukraine could hit Moscow and St. Petersburg, according to a report published today (Tuesday) in the British Financial Times.

The report claims that these remarks were made during a phone call between the two on July 4. According to two sources familiar with the details, Trump asked, "Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? Can you also hit St. Petersburg?" Zelensky replied, "Definitely. We could if you give us the weapons."

Trump indicated his support for this possibility, explaining that the goal of such a move would be to "make the Russians feel the pain" and force the Kremlin to enter negotiations.

This move marks a sharp departure from the position Trump has previously presented, in which he committed to ending the war quickly and reducing US involvement in international conflicts. However, it remains unclear whether Washington will provide Kyiv with long-range weapons, such as Tomahawk missiles, capable of hitting targets deep inside Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded to the reports, saying that they were "serious statements that need to be examined." He clarified that Russia does not accept ultimatums. Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow is open to dialogue, but not under threats.