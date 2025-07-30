During a Wednesday operation to evacuate the Tzur Harel outpost in the Binyamin region, a 15-year-old Jewish teen was wounded by gunfire from a Border Police officer.

The incident occurred amid clashes that broke out during the evacuation.

According to initial reports, the teen was shot in the upper body, though it remains unclear whether live ammunition or a sponge-tipped bullet was used. He is in moderate condition and fully conscious.

Magen David Adom medics arriving at the scene administered initial treatment and evacuated the teen to a hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting and the type of weapon used.