US President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making "reckless" nuclear threats in his address to the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday.

Biden condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying the war "shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the UN charter. He called the conflict a "brutal needless war, a war chosen by one man, to be very blunt."

"Putin claims he had to act because Russia was threatened, but no one threatened Russia and no one other than Russia sought conflict," he said,

He further accused Putin of making "overt nuclear threats against Europe in reckless disregard for the responsibilities of the non-proliferation regime."