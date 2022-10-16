Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman is devoting his election campaign to stopping Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The critical thing is to keep Netanyahu on 59 seats or less. If we succeed, then my assessment is that we will reach ‘the Big Bang’. Either Netanyahu will be expelled from the Likud or the Likud will split up," Liberman said in an interview with journalist Yuval Karni in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper.

"It is clear to me that if he receives 59 seats or less, Netanyahu will not remain in Likud or that the Likud will split up. Without a doubt, this will be Netanyahu's last attempt to return to power."

To the question “if Netanyahu wins the elections and forms a government, will you remain in the opposition or will you retire from politics?” Liberman replied, "No, why retire? We will fight. We will fight until the last bullet. Even when the bullets run out, then we pull out knives. We will continue to fight."

Liberman also stated he is not ready to give up on forcing the haredi educational institutions to teach core subjects, such as English, Hebrew, math and science.

"The entire purpose of Shas and United Torah Judaism is to perpetuate poverty and ignorance. That is why we will have a condition to change this bad reality: Any institution that does not teach core subjects will not receive a single shekel from the state budget. This will be part of our conditions in the coalition agreements. In the end, the public needs to understand that those who want civil marriages and public transportation on Shabbat and rabbinical reform - can only vote for one party: Yisrael Beytenu," he stated.