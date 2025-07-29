Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the families of the hostages in Gaza in a video published this evening (Tuesday) and made it clear that the State of Israel continues to work to return their loved ones.

"I have just finished an additional consultation on the issue of the release of our hostages. There was a meeting yesterday, and the day before, and the day before that as well. Since the return of the delegation from Qatar, we have not stopped trying," Netanyahu began.

He continued: "But there is one big obstacle and everyone knows what it is - Hamas. It is persisting in its refusal."

"President Trump said it. Witkoff said it. We are saying it. Whoever knows the facts, including the mediators, everyone knows it," he added.

Netanyahu concluded: "We are not relenting. We will continue to do everything we can, one way or the other. We are committed to bringing them back."