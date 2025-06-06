Lieutenant Colonel (Res.) Meir Indor, head of the victims’ organization Almagor, has condemned MK Avigdor Liberman following his remarks about Israel arming various elements in Gaza to combat Hamas.

Indor argues that Liberman’s comments represent a serious violation of state security protocols, bypassing military censorship. He warns that such disclosures could jeopardize the safety of both soldiers and their local collaborators.

"What Liberman did, exposing a state security secret regarding the use of agents in Gaza, including sensitive operational details and bypassing censorship, demands legal action," Indor wrote.

Indor, who previously served as a special forces operative in Gaza, recounted some of his experiences in the field. "During my time in the special forces in Gaza, we worked with locals, some of whom were later labeled as collaborators, to target terrorist cells. Some of these individuals were not from Israel," he said. "When I returned to my unit after being injured, I found two of them asleep in my room with another soldier. It wasn’t ideal, but that was the reality."

After informing his commanders, Indor explained that the two locals were relocated to a secure room and subsequently participated in a mission that led to the elimination of a terror cell. "They successfully eliminated a terror cell," Indor emphasized. "However, all operations were carried out discreetly, and we never publicly disclose the methods."

In his closing remarks, Indor stressed the dangers of leaking sensitive information: "Every exposure like this puts operations at risk and endangers lives. Liberman must be held accountable."