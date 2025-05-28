The chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, claimed on Tuesday that humanitarian aid to Gaza is funded by the Mossad and the Defense Ministry, involving hundreds of millions of dollars from public funds.

“The money for humanitarian aid comes from the Mossad and the Defense Ministry. Hundreds of millions of dollars at the expense of Israeli citizens,” Liberman wrote, without providing evidence for his claims.

Liberman echoed similar claims made by opposition leader Yair Lapid, who alleged that Israel is funding Gaza’s aid through shell companies established in Switzerland and the United States, using public funds.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson, Omer Dostri, denied the claims, stating, “Israel is not funding humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also denied the allegations, saying, “The State of Israel does not fund humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilians. Period.”

Smotrich added, “But look who’s fighting our dramatic move to take control of humanitarian aid to ensure it doesn’t reach Hamas and to finally allow us to strangle, defeat, and destroy it: the UN, Hamas, the global left-wing media, and Haaretz.”

“In short, everyone who wants Israel to lose and surrender, and who understands how significant the move by the American company is. Now someone explain to me why Yair Lapid is joining the opponents and those who prefer that aid continues to flow to Hamas and sustain its rule.”