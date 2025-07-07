Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman harshly criticized the coalition, claiming that a deal to release all hostages could be reached, but the Israeli government is preventing it.

Speaking at the beginning of a party meeting, Liberman claimed, "The soldiers who fell in the last few months did not fall for Israel's security — they fell on the altar of coalition preservation."

Yehoda Vald, Director-General of the Religious Zionism party, responded: "Liberman's statement is the epitome of insensitivity, cynicism, and heartlessness."

"While our heroic soldiers are fighting in Gaza to bring back the hostages and destroy Hamas, he tells them they’re there for nothing. While mothers bury their sons who fought for the country, he spits in their faces and desecrates their deaths. Liberman has no place in Israeli politics. Period."

Bereaved father Itzik Bonzel attacked, saying, "Liberman and Yair Golan are truly fully cooperating, working hand in hand with [Joint List MKs] Ofer Cassif and Ayman Odeh. Mr. Liberman, you have lost it. 'Take your shoes off your feet' when you speak about our holy sons."