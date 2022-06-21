Turkish police on Monday detained two Islamic State (ISIS) suspects wanted by Interpol in the capital Ankara, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The suspects, both foreigners identified by the initials A.N. and C.V. respectively, were active at the ranks of the group in the past years in the "conflict zones," Turkish news agency Anadolu said.

One of the two suspects was allegedly involved in recruiting people to ISIS through social media, it added.

The police also seized digital materials including speeches of ISIS senior leaders and images of executions by the group.

Turkey regularly detains ISIS suspects, many who allegedly planned attacks in the country. In June of 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that his country captured the wife of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation in June of 2018. A Turkish official later said the wife revealed “a lot of information” about the jihadist group’s “inner workings” after she was captured. Turkey has also captured Rasmiya Awad, the sister of Baghdadi, as well as her husband and daughter-in-law. Last May, Turkey captured a close aide of al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated in late October of 2019 in a US operation in Syria. Last month, Turkey arrested Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, who succeeded al-Baghdadi as ISIS leader.

Earlier this month, Turkey detained at least 14 ISIS suspects in police raids in two provinces.