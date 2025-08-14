The manager of a real estate agency on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza cancelled the reservation of French-Israeli clients for a villa she manages, after discovering that two of them were from Israel, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, the incident began when a client inquired about the implications of a partial cancellation due to “a war in our country.”

The real estate agent pressed to know where the clients were from, and upon learning that one couple was arriving from Israel, she replied: “You are not welcome until the genocide with Palestine stops.”

The report further stated that the agent declared she would transfer the €2,500 deposit she had received to “Palestine,” before blocking the Israeli clients on all communication platforms.