US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) offered a forceful defense of Israel and its ongoing war against Hamas during a speech in his home state of South Carolina, rebuking critics of the Jewish state and warning of dire consequences should America abandon its closest ally in the Middle East.

“Israel is in a fight for their lives,” Graham declared. “Our friends in Israel are surrounded by people who would kill them all if they could.”

The senator’s remarks come amid growing international scrutiny of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and increasing calls from some quarters of the Republican Party to reassess US support. Graham, however, made clear that he sees no moral equivalence between Israel and its enemies.

“I am tired of the word genocide,” he said. “Let me tell you about genocide. If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they could. They have the capability to do that. They choose not to.”

Graham contrasted Israel’s restraint with Hamas’s intentions: “Hamas, they would commit genocide in 30 seconds. They just can't. And that's the big difference, folks.”

The senator also took aim at fellow Republicans who have wavered in their support for Israel, expressing frustration with what he sees as moral confusion within his own party.

“Israel is our friend. They're the most reliable friend we have in the Mideast. They're a democracy surrounded by people who would cut their throats if they could.”

Graham framed the issue as a moral imperative for Americans and Christians alike, invoking divine consequences for abandoning Israel.

“This is not a hard choice if you're an American. It's not a hard choice if you're a Christian,” he warned. “A word of warning. If America pulls the plug on Israel, God will pull the plug on us. And we're not going to let that happen.”

He concluded his speech with praise for President Donald Trump, crediting him with unwavering support for Israel during its most perilous moments.

“So I just want to end with this thought, that President Trump has stood with Israel at the most difficult time since its founding,” Graham said. “October the 7th was an effort to destroy the State of Israel, the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. And here we are almost two years later, and Israel's the bad guy. That's ridiculous. Israel is not the bad guy. They're the good guy. The bad guys are the radical Islamists who would kill everybody in this room if they could.”

“So I haven't lost my vision of right and wrong. When it comes to foreign policy, President Trump has stood up for all the right things, and he's stood up against wrong things. Just like Reagan.”