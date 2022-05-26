Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of the ISIS terror group, has been arrested in Turkey.

According to Bloomberg, senior Turkish officials confirmed that al-Qurashi was captured in a recent raid in Istanbul.

Officials who requested to remain anonymous said the man they detained is the individual who they believe led ISIS since February. Turkey's OdaTV named the individual as al-Qurashi but did not source its information.

OdaTV added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was informed of the capture and is expected to announce it in the coming days.