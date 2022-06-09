Turkey on Wednesday detained at least 14 Islamic State (ISIS) suspects in police raids in two provinces, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Police teams in Adana province conducted raids at the residences of the 10 foreign nationals who were earlier active in the ranks of ISIS in Syria, according to state-run TRT broadcaster.

In a separate operation in Eskisehir province, police detained four suspects for allegedly being linked to the group, according to Xinhua.

Seven other ISIS suspects were detained in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Turkey regularly detains ISIS suspects, many who allegedly planned attacks in the country. In June of 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that his country captured the wife of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation in June of 2018. A Turkish official later said the wife revealed “a lot of information” about the jihadist group’s “inner workings” after she was captured. Turkey has also captured Rasmiya Awad, the sister of Baghdadi, as well as her husband and daughter-in-law. Last May, Turkey captured a close aide of al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated in late October of 2019 in a US operation in Syria.

Several weeks ago, Turkey arrested Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, who succeeded al-Baghdadi as ISIS leader.