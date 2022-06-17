This week we read the very famous psukim (verses) of parashat tzitzit (the Torah portion that discusses tzutzit, fringes on a four-cornered garment), that we say daily, at least twice.

When looking at the psukim, it's actually not clear at all what the Torah is saying. As we know, you can't define a word using the same word; however, when the Torah tells us to make tzitzit, it does exactly that, with saying something along the lines of "you should make a tzitzit, on the tzitzit, and it will be a tzitzit..."

What exactly is the Torah saying? What is tzitzit? And how does the tzitzit help us with remembering all the mitzvahs (commandments) of Hashem (G-d)? What is tzitzit all about?!