In Parashat Tzav, the Torah revisits the topic of Korbanot (sacrifices), that was already covered in Parashat Vayikra.

While the Torah does introduce new aspects, the repetition prompts us to question the Torah's approach - why does it not consolidate these discussions into a single section?

But since it didn’t, what is the significance of repeating the teaching of Korbanot here in Parashat Tzav - what’s the uniqueness here?

Exploring the subtle variances between the two narratives sheds light on deeper insights into the most basic concept of “what is Torah”.

Join us as we delve into the significance of this repetition and uncover the nuanced differences between the two presentations of Korbanot in the Torah.